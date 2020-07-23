Children caught by onlookers after jumping to escape burning flat

Locals in the French city of Grenoble have been hailed as heroes after saving two children who jumped from the window of a third-floor apartment to escape a fire.

A video published by local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere and other media showed the older of the two children suspending the younger by his clothes before dropping him, amid screams from onlookers.

Locals waiting below caught the child, reeling under the impact. With thick black smoke coming out of the window, the older child then jumped and was caught in turn.

The children were aged three and 10, France Bleu radio reported on Tuesday. They were unharmed. Two of the people who caught them suffered broken forearms, the report said.

Mayor Eric Piolle praised the rescuers, writing on Facebook that they were “faithful to Grenoble’s tradition of solidarity and mutual help”.

France Bleu reported that 10 other people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation and police were investigating the cause of the blaze.