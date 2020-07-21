A prominent disability campaigner has been hailed as a “fierce and passionate advocate” after dying in a Canberra crash.

Sue Salthouse, the ACT senior citizen of the year, died after the collision between a ute and her wheelchair-accessible motorbike on Commonwealth Avenue Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Disability organisations from across the country have paid their respects to the “strong, smart and passionate campaigner” and sent condolences to her family.

ACT police are asking witnesses to the crash to come forward as their investigation continues.

No charges have been laid but the male ute driver is helping police.

Ms Salthouse, 71, was chair of Women with Disabilities ACT, which said it was deeply saddened by the news.

“We will miss her very much. Vale Sue.”

The National Australia Day Council said Ms Salthouse’s beaming smile and enthusiasm would always be remembered.

“She was a huge force for change and for good in the disability sector,” the council said.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he was shocked and dismayed at the tragic loss.

“Sue was a fierce and passionate advocate for people with a disability and in particular, women with a disability,” he said.

“Her life was one of service and contribution to her community, and she worked for greater recognition of the enormous contribution women with disability make to the workplace and in leadership roles.”

Deputy leader of the ACT opposition Nicole Lawder reflected on working with Ms Salthouse in the disability sector.

“Her sense of humour and willingness to support and mentor others will not be forgotten,” she said.

“Sue was a powerful and determined advocate for people with a disability and for women.”

-AAP