Grandson of Elvis Presley dies aged 27

The grandson of the late music icon Elvis Presley has died at the age of 27.

Son of Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough, died in Calabasa, California on Sunday local time.

Lisa Marie Presley’s manager Roger Widynowski issued a statement saying she was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated”.

“[She is] trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins [Finley and Harper Lockwood] and her oldest daughter Riley.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” the statement read.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to media enquiries.

Benjamin Keough’s sister is actress Riley Keough, while his father is musician Danny Keough.

As a teenager, Benjamin Keough was reported to have made a deal with Universal Music for $5 million, but no music appears to have been released under that deal.

More recently, Lisa Marie Presley told the Huffington Post: “He’s doing his own thing right now.”

“I’m going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do.”

She posted a photo with her four children a year ago, causing many commentators to remark on his resemblance to his grandfather.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-with AAP