News People ‘It just started to wrap around me’: Driver’s encounter with deadly snake
Updated:

‘It just started to wrap around me’: Driver’s encounter with deadly snake

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A speeding central Queensland driver has told of his relief at being pulled over by police on a major road – because he was trying to fight off a deadly eastern brown snake at the time.

The 27-year-old Gladstone man, identified only as Jimmy, said he was driving at the speed limit on the Dawson Highway west of Calliope about 5pm on June 15 when he felt something wrap around his legs.

“I’m driving along at 100, and I just started to brake,” Jimmy said.

“The more I moved my legs … it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the [driver’s seat] chair, between my legs.”

Jimmy used his seatbelt and a work knife to fight off the snake off while trying to stop the car.

Fearing he had already been bitten by the snake, one of the deadliest in the world, Jimmy felt his only option was to kill it and head for a hospital – as fast as he could.

That’s where Queensland Police come in because, not long after that, a local officer spotted Jimmy’s ute travelling at 123km/h and quickly intercepted it.

The experienced officer had already heard his fair share of excuses for speeding but he soon realised this was more than the usual, and organised medical help for the distressed driver.

Paramedics arrived and quickly assessed that Jimmy hadn’t been bitten, although he was certainly in shock.

“It was pretty terrifying, I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” Jimmy said.

Trending Now

amy cooper central park charged
Prosecutors lay charges against woman who accused black birdwatcher
victoria border
NSW calls on Victoria to pay for border closure as lockdown returns
Supermarkets lift buying limits – except one item
Tom Hanks urges COVID safety – ‘whether we like it or not’
australia post mail delivery
Posties strike deal to switch to parcels, fewer letter deliveries
donald trump red skins nascar
Trump slams Red Skins name change, NASCAR noose ‘hoax’
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video