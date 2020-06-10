‘I’m really hoping we find him today’: Mum’s plea for missing autistic teen

The mother of missing teen William Callaghan says the 14-year-old will be “really scared and very hungry” after two freezing nights in dense bush north of Melbourne.

Penny Callaghan fronted the media on Wednesday morning as hundreds of emergency crews and volunteers headed into thicker bushland looking for the non-verbal autistic teenager, who vanished on a family walk two days ago.

“Any parent, I’m sure would be thinking the worst-case scenario. I can’t do that at the moment. I’m really hoping that we find him today. I don’t want him out another night,” she said.

Will, who was wearing only a blue hoodie and track pants, has not been seen since 2.20pm Monday, when he was walking with family at Mount Disappointment, about 60 kilometres north of Melbourne.

An air and ground search was launched for him later on Monday.

“He was here with another family member, and they just sort of lost sight of him. And he’s fast. And like I said, he’s very fit. He loves the bush,” Ms Callaghan said.

She described her son as “low-functioning” and said he had an intellectual disability but was resilient and smart, although vulnerable.

“If he has reached the urban environment at this point, he will look out of place,” she said.

“He will be quite scared of loud noises and he’s wearing navy blue. I’m hoping he still has his clothes on. He may be barefoot, though. He doesn’t like shoes.”

Ms Callaghan said anyone who saw Will should approach him quietly, with limited eye contact. Food would likely be his main driver, if he was found – earlier police had said the teenager might be drawn to Vegemite and fetta cheese, if it was left out, or to the smell of onions cooking on a barbecue.

“He’s not going to shy away from approaching someone for food,” Ms Callaghan said.

“He won’t ask them. He can’t – he’s non-verbal, so he won’t… You know, he might just try to grab it.”

Among the volunteers searching for Will are people from three schools – two he used to attend and one in Geelong where he now goes. Ms Callaghan said she was grateful for the support of the up to 500 people who have joined the search, including her friends.

‘You know, I’m not really the praying type, but I’m praying now, because I want him home,” she said.

“I would be a mess if my friends weren’t here to support me at the moment. They’ve really come through.”

Overnight, searchers used thermal-imaging equipment and played music, including the Thomas the Tank Engine theme, in the hope of drawing the boy out of the bush.

Senior Sergeant Greg Paul, of the search and rescue squad, said crews had searched for Will around the clock.

“We’re continuing on, and we’re expecting a lot more searchers today, and we’re really revving things up again for hopefully a successful day,” he said.

Senior Sergeant Paul said crews would head into gullies and “difficult country” on Wednesday, further from where the search had been concentrated so far.

Victoria Police Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said the search for Will was a “race against time”.

She said assistance from locals and other people had been overwhelming, but there would be some restrictions on Wednesday.

“There’s pretty much only one single road in and out of that area and we probably won’t be letting as many volunteer cars up as high as what we did yesterday,” she told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“That’s purely just to allow the movement of emergency service vehicles so they can move in and out more freely.”

Sergeant Newman said there had been some visibility issues in the overnight search.

On Tuesday, Victoria Police Acting Inspector Christine Lalor urged people nearby to check their properties thoroughly in case Will had found shelter or sought food.

-with agencies