Shoalhaven Zoo lion attack leaves woman critically injured

A female zookeeper is being flown to St George Hospital in Sydney after being attacked by two lions on the South Coast.

Multiple paramedic teams were called to Shoalhaven Zoo, in north Nowra, just after 10.30am on Friday.

They found a 35-year-old woman with serious head and neck injuries.

Police have been told the woman was cleaning the enclosure at the time.

She was stabilised at the scene and received treatment from a specialist medical team on the rescue helicopter.

Shoalhaven Zoo is not commenting at this time.

The zoo had been closed since March 25, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers from South Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

SafeWork NSW has been notified of the incident.

This is not the first time an employee has been attacked at the zoo.

In 2014 a handler was dragged into a pond by a 3.7-metre saltwater crocodile.

The worker was trying to lure the animal out of its enclosure with a piece of meat when it latched onto his hand in front of about 60 spectators.

The crocodile let him go, however, and he sustained relatively minor injuries.

-more to come