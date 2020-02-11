Family of fourth crash victim mourns their ‘angel’ girl

The grieving mother of a young girl killed by an alleged drink-driver while walking on a footpath in Sydney says her beautiful daughter had “eyes that took you to the heart of her soul”.

Veronique Sakr was getting ice-cream with her cousins in the suburb of Oatlands when she was run down and killed 10 days ago.

She died at the scene, alongside her cousins Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and 13-year-old Antony Abdallah.

Veronique’s mother, Bridget Sakr, spoke at her daughter’s funeral on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old was strong-willed with a deep sense of justice, Ms Sakr said.

“She had eyes that took you to the heart of her soul.

“Earthly possessions meant nothing to her. Her interests and passions were people. That’s all that mattered to her.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s wife, Jenny, were among hundreds of people who packed Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield to farewell Veronique.

Her family issued a statement ahead of the funeral saying she “was an angel on earth and now is in heaven.

“Our beautiful girl Veronique will always be loved and eternally missed,” the family said.

“She brought so much love and joy to our family and the world around her. She will always be in our hearts.”

Veronique, who had just started year 6 at Santa Sabina College, was “a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin who could hold her own in any company”, the family said.

“Veronique had an incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others. She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend.”

About 2000 people filled Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday to farewell her three cousins.

Monsignor Shora Maree in his homily praised parents Danny Abdallah and Leila Geagea for their display of faith in the face of the tragedy.

When Ms Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she forgave the alleged drink-driver Samuel William Davidson.

These “words of forgiveness … stunned the world”, Monsignor Shora told the packed church.

Mr Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

He has been charged with 20 offences, including four counts of manslaughter.

