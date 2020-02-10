New Zealand investor and corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley has appeared in a Sydney court over the alleged possession of child abuse material.

Multi-millionaire Sir Ron, 82, walked with a cane when he appeared at Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

He faces six counts of possessing child abuse material.

The court heard Sir Ron intended to plead not guilty. A formal plea is yet to be entered.

The 82-year-old was allegedly in possession of photos and videos of girls aged between two and 15 in sexually suggestive positions, court documents said.

The charges also relate to documents that allegedly spoke of the rape of children.

The New Zealand-born businessman, who has a home in Sydney’s exclusive Point Piper, was arrested in December at Sydney International Airport after being searched while boarding a plane.

His laptop and electronic storage devices were found to allegedly contain large amounts of child abuse material.

Sir Ron, who is on bail, is due to reappear at the same court on April 2.

-AAP