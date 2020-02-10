Hundreds of mourners will gather in Sydney on Monday for the funerals of three of the children killed by an alleged drink-driver while getting ice-cream.

Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene in Oatlands, in western Sydney, alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr.

They had been in a group of six youngsters who were struck when they were walking on a footpath with a babysitter on Saturday, February 1. Another 11-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two more girls – aged 10 and 13 – suffered minor injuries.

The funeral for the Abdallah siblings will be held at the Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday morning.

“We are anticipating an overwhelmingly high volume of mourners to attend the celebration of Antony, Angelina, and beautiful Sienna Abdallah,” the church wrote on Sunday night.

The funeral service for the siblings’ cousin Veronique will be held on Tuesday morning at the Santa Sabina college chapel in Strathfield.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

He has been charged with 20 offences, including four counts of manslaughter, and is due to next appear in court in April.

-with AAP