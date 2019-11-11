Two Australian women visiting New Zealand are believed to have been killed in a head-on collision between their rental car and a freight truck.

News outlet Stuff is reporting that the two women veered across the road and into the path of the truck at Bankside corner, south of Christchurch.

The truck’s driver was not seriously injured, despite the vehicle skidding through a fence on a grass verge, and tipping on to its side on railway tracks.

A car travelling behind the women was caught up in the crash, leaving the occupants with minor injuries. Another car further back was struck by debris.

Ambulance staff treated people at the scene for minor bruising but none needed to be taken to hospital.

Police acting area commander for rural Canterbury Natasha Rodley is quoted in the report, saying it was not certain what had caused the women’s car to cross over the road’s central line.

Both victims are believed to be their 50s.