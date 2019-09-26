Surgeon Charlie Teo’s daughter charged over crash with former bikie

The daughter of renowned Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo declined to provide detailed information to police after crashing into an ex-Comancheros bikie boss in the Hawkesbury region, police allege.

Nicole Teo was allegedly driving a Toyota LandCruiser with a young passenger when it collided head-on with the motorcycle on Settlers Road at Lower Macdonald, near Wisemans Ferry, about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Police allege the 24-year-old was driving on the wrong side of the road for at least 100 metres before striking the motorcycle.

The 76-year-old motorcyclist, Jock Ross, suffered leg and hip injuries and was flown to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital. He is in a stable condition but was to have surgery on Thursday.

Ms Teo was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, not keeping left of the dividing line and not giving particulars to police.

NSW Police Detective Inspector Katie Orr said police were yet to speak in depth with Ms Teo.

She was unsure how Ms Teo had got back to her Queens Park home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

“She declined to be interviewed … she provided a version but she didn’t provide any further information for the circumstances surrounding the crash,” Detective Inspector Orr said on Thursday.

“[The charge will] be around not providing further details for the circumstances of the crash.”

She is due to face Windsor Local Court on October 17.

Charlie Teo, based at the Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Randwick, was not available for comment.

Mr Ross was president and self-styled “supreme commander” of the Comancheros in the 1970s and 1980s. He spent more than five years in jail in connection to the 1984 Milperra Massacre.

Six bikies and a 14-year-old bystander Leanne Walters were killed when Comancheros and Bandidos gang members had a shootout in the carpark at the Viking Tavern in Milperra on Father’s Day.

The massacre made headlines across the globe, and a huge police investigation culminated in about 31 people being tried for murder.

After a lengthy journey through the judicial system, nine men were convicted of the seven murders and 21 men convicted on seven counts of manslaughter.

Since leaving prison, Mr Ross has worked as a firefighter north of Sydney.

