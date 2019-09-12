Indian man, 32, impersonates 81-year-old to try to fly to US

An Indian man disguised as an 81-year-old has been caught with a fake passport while trying to board a flight to the US, authorities say.

Jayesh Patel, 32, was arrested at New Delhi’s Ghandi International Airport before a flight to New York on Sunday, with dyed white hair and beard, and wearing large spectacles.

CCTV images show Mr Patel arrived on a wheelchair and initially passed through security and immigration checks.

However, officials grew suspicious after he refused to go through frisking because he said was unable to stand due to his age, India’s Central Industrial Security Force was quoted in local media outlets as saying.

India TV News also reported that the man avoided eye contact during the interaction.

“The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport,” a senior CISF officer said.

“The man was wearing zero-power glasses to conceal his age.”

In two separate incidents, #CISF nabbed two passengers, one each for impersonation and carrying dual passports at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Passengers handed over to Delhi Police officials. pic.twitter.com/Mo7Gazeeox — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 9, 2019

His passport showed the name of Amrik Sigh with the date of birth of February 2, 1938, according to the media outlet.

“He was later handed over to immigration officials on charges of impersonation,” the CISF officer said.

NDTV, another local media outlet, reported that Mr Patel had allegedly been in touch with an agent, who gave him his documents and provided a makeup artist.

“He was planning to go to the US for a job. But his profile was such that he would not have gotten a visa easily,” a senior police officer reportedly told NDTV.

“With a fake name – Amrik Singh, a fake address, he managed to get a passport and a US visa.”