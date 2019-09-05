Community barbecue protest for Perth vegan’s house axed

An invitation to meat lovers to stage a mass cookout outside the home of a Perth vegan who took her neighbours to court over barbecued fish smells “has far too many logistical concerns to actually come to fruition”, the organiser says.

Thousands of people had signed up on Facebook for the “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden” before its organiser clarified his plans on Thursday afternoon.

The event was created after it was revealed earlier this week that Ms Carden, a massage therapist from Girrawheen, in Perth’s north, had taken legal action against her neighbours because of the cooking smells that wafted into her garden, the sounds of chairs on concrete, children playing, pet birds and other beefs.

“I can’t enjoy my backyard; I can’t go out there,” she said.

Earlier this year, Ms Carden took the dispute to Western Australia’s State Administrative Tribunal, which rejected her case. She then applied to the WA Supreme Court to appeal the decision but that was also rejected.

“It’s deliberate, that’s what I told the courts,” she said. “It’s deliberate.”

Bailey Mason – who describes himself on Facebook as a “Warrior for Animals” – set up the community barbecue “in protest of her actions”, and posted Ms Carden’s address on the social media site to advertise it.

“Cilla Carden has a problem with her neighbours cooking meat on their BBQ, because she’s a vegan,” Mr Mason wrote.

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK.

“BYO hotdog buns, p.s. NO VEGANS.”

By Thursday afternoon, more than 6600 people had said they would attend the October 19 event, with a further 15,000 flagging interest.

Then Mr Mason issued a statement calling off the barbecue and saying he did not condone harassment of Ms Carden or trespassing onto her land.

“We did this to highlight the constant struggle our farmers are enduring to keep our country fed and safe from vegan extremists,” Mr Mason said.

“Our farmers are constantly having their crops sabotaged, properties vandalised and broken into, families terrified and animals stolen or killed by these militant vegan warriors.”

He then urged supporters to donate money to the charity for farmers Drought Angels.

On Thursday, Ms Carden’s lawyer John Hammond warned anyone planning to protest outside her house that they might faced trespass charges, with CCTV footage handed to police.

Mr Hammond confirmed Ms Carden’s dispute with her neighbours continued in Midland Magistrates Court on Friday.

Earlier Facebook users from around the world had responded to Mr Mason’s invitation, with a Texan writing: “Roast animals in my honor (sic). Make sure to blow the greasy smoke at miss, can’t be wrong”.

Another man wrote: “Despite the woman’s obvious issues, this event is bullying on a massive scale. Come to your senses and call it off.”

But perhaps the best line went to another poster, who joked “this beats storming Area 51″. That’s a reference to another Facebook event that – at last count – had 2 million confirmed attendees and another 1.5 million who say they’re interested in storming the secretive US Air Force base in Nevada.

