Thousands have people have signed up for a community barbecue outside the home of a vegan woman who has taken her neighbours to court because of the smell of meat wafting over their shared fences.

Cilla Carden, a massage therapist from Girrawheen, in Perth’s north, has been embroiled in a battle with both neighbours since late 2018.

She said she was fed up with the barbecue odours that came from her neighbours’ back gardens.

“They’ve put it there so I smell fish – all I can smell is fish,” she said earlier this week.

“I can’t enjoy my backyard; I can’t go out there.”

Earlier this year, Ms Carden took the dispute to Western Australia’s State Administrative Tribunal, which rejected her case. She then applied to the WA Supreme Court to appeal the decision but that was also rejected.

“It’s deliberate, that’s what I told the courts,” she said. “It’s deliberate.”

Earlier this week, Ms Carden told her story to Nine News – and has copped plenty of backlash since.

Now a “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden” event has been created on Facebook – drawing RSVPs from 5000 people and expressions of interest from a further 11,000.

“Cilla Carden has a problem with her neighbours cooking meat on their BBQ, because she’s a vegan,” event organiser Bailey Mason wrote.

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK.

“BYO hotdog buns, p.s. NO VEGANS.”

Many of those who say they are planning to attend the October 5 barbecue have also written on the event page.

“Seriously considering flying in from Queensland for this event … and bringing the band … got a stage and sound gear planned?” Darren Poulton wrote.

And there’s plenty of international attention too, with responses from the US and Canada, among other countries.

Give in to the meat!…lol Much love from the USA! Posted by Brandon Smith on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

But perhaps the best line went to another poster, who joked “this beats storming Area 51″. That’s a reference to another Facebook event that – at last count – had 2 million confirmed attendees and another 1.5 million who say they’re interested in storming the secretive US Air Force base in Nevada.