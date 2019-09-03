Perth vegan takes her neighbours to court over barbecue odours

A Perth vegan has taken her neighbours all the way to the Supreme Court, furious about the meat and smoke smells emanating from their backyard barbecues.

Cilla Carden, from Girrawheen, in Perth’s north, said she was fed up with the smell of meat cooking on barbecues next door.

“They’ve put it there so I smell fish – all I can smell is fish,” she told Nine News.

“I can’t enjoy my backyard; I can’t go out there.”

Ms Carden, a massage therapist, is also angry about cigarette smoke that wafts over the fence, and the noise from her neighbours’ children playing basketball.

“It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest, I haven’t been able to sleep,” she said.

The issue is rapidly developing into an almighty neighbourhood dispute.

One of Ms Carden’s neighbours told the network he had removed his barbecue and told his children to stop playing basketball.

The resident on her other side made a statement to Nine, saying: “Ms Carden’s demands were proven to be not reasonable and, indeed, were to the detriment of the other owners’ ability to enjoy their lots in a reasonable and acceptable manner.”

That came after Ms Carden took her neighbours WA’s State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

“It’s deliberate, that’s what I told the courts,” she said. “It’s deliberate.”

But both the tribunal and a Supreme Court judge dismissed her case. Ms Carden’s subsequent request to appeal the decisions was refused.

Despite that, she said she won’t give up. She intends to return to court soon.