Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

Jack Dorsey at the ‘Tech for Good’ Summit at Hotel de Marigny on May 15 in Paris Photo: Getty
Twitter is investigating how it’s own chief executive Jack Dorsey’s official account was hacked, with racist and vulgar tweets sent to his 4.2 million followers.

Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes on Friday before Twitter took them down.

The tweets included messages such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head”, referring to Mr Dorsey, to unsuspend certain accounts.

Mr Dorsey is the founder and CEO of the Twitter microblogging site as well as the co-founder of the electronic payment company Square.

Twitter’s communications team posted there was “no indication” their systems had been compromised.

And by 8pm on Friday local time, a second message from Twitter HQ in San Francisco explained the “security oversight” was by the mobile provider.

The company suspended accounts that the hacker or hackers retweeted while they had control of Dorsey’s account.

The incident comes as Twitter and Mr Dorsey promised to improve the “health” and civility of discourse on the social media service, cracking down on hate speech and abuse.

