News People ‘Donald Trump ruined my lawn,’ Queen tells Scott Morrison
Updated:

‘Donald Trump ruined my lawn,’ Queen tells Scott Morrison

Marine One, with Donald and Melania Trump aboard, lands at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The Queen has apparently complained to Scott Morrison that US President Donald Trump ruined her lawn with his official helicopter on his state visit in June.

The American President insisted on flying into Buckingham Palace in Marine One twice in one day, leaving divots and scorch marks across the manicured swathe of green at the back of the Queen’s official London residence.

The day after Mr Trump’s palace visits, Mr Morrison also visited the monarch – who is said to have revealed her distress at the state of her grass.

“He had got off the plane and went straight to the palace to see the Queen, who led him out to the gardens and said: ‘Come and look at my lawn. It’s ruined’,” a source close to Mr Morrison told Britain’s Sunday Times.

Mr Morrison and Mr Trump were both in Britain for the D-Day commemorations in June.

donald trump queen lawn
The Trumps exit Marine One after landing – straight into an international lawn incident. Photo: Getty
queen donald trump lawn
Mr Morrison and his wife, Jenny, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace the next day. Photo: Getty

Mr Trump and his wife Melania arrived at the palace in Marine One on June 3, at the start of their three-day state visit to Britain.

The couple flew in again on the short trip from the US Ambassador’s residence, Winfield House in Regent’s Park – where they were staying in London – for the state banquet on that night.

Both flights were accompanied by an official support helicopter.

The repeated trips reportedly left scorch marks on the palace lawn, caused by the helicopters’ engines. Divot marks were left by the wheels.

Mr Trump appeared oblivious to any damage or bad feeling, tweeting during his visit that the “London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire royal family have been fantastic”.

The Prime Minister’s office has denied the story and Buckingham Palace has refused to comment. Leaders are not supposed to pass on private conversations with the Queen, though it regularly happens.

Trending Now

donald trump nuke hurricanes
Trump floated idea of nuking US-bound hurricanes: Report
sharemarket-house-prices
Billions wiped from shares as US-China trade war whips up fear
barcelona beach bomb
Barcelona beach evacuated after bomb discovery
scott morrison g7 france
Trade, Iran dominate Morrison’s G7 talks
labor chinese donations icac
Chinese billionaire gave $100,000 cash to NSW Labor, ICAC inquiry told
UK owner uses CPR skills to save pet dog