Man dies after competing in taco-eating contest

A 41-year-old man has died after taking part in a taco-eating competition during a minor league baseball game in the US state of California.

Authorities said Dana Hutchings died about half an hour after arriving at hospital in Fresno, south-east of San Francisco.

The Fresno man had been eating tacos at a competition organised by the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team on Tuesday. It was not known how many tacos he consumed.

Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday’s contest, said he noticed Mr Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants.

Mr Boyland told the Fresno Bee newspaper that Mr Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing them.

He said Mr Hutchings collapsed about seven minutes into the contest and hit his face on a table as he fell to the ground.

Fresno County sheriff-corner spokesman Tony Botti told the newspaper that an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. Toxicology reports and a review of Mr Hutchings’ medical records will also be required before a cause of death can be determined.

But Mr Botti said hospital emergency staff cleared food from Mr Hutchings’ throat, and preliminary indications were that he died of choking.

Following the death, the Fresno Grizzlies have cancelled the World Taco Eating Championship that was scheduled for Saturday.

However, team spokesman Paul Braverman said the ninth annual “Taco Truck Throwdown” would go ahead as planed. The event includes 30 taco trucks, plus entertainment.

-with AAP