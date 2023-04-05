Many people will be gearing up for days of gatherings for the Easter weekend, but it’s important to remember that shop trading hours will differ slightly.

Woolworths, Coles and Aldi will all be open for part of the long weekend to fulfil your grocery needs, though some in South Australia might want to make sure their shopping is done before Thursday.

As a general rule, most shops are closed on Good Friday.

Here is your guide to what is open and what is closed this Easter.

Woolworths’ trading hours

On Good Friday, Woolworths stores will be closed with the exception of some in Western Australia and South Australia.

All stores will be open on Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of New South Wales and the ACT, where most stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Woolworths stores in NSW and the ACT

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)

: All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN) Easter Sunday, April 9 : Most stores CLOSED

: Most stores CLOSED Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)

Woolworths stores in Victoria

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)

: All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN) Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN (except Moama, which is CLOSED)

: All stores OPEN (except Moama, which is CLOSED) Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)

Woolworths stores in Queensland

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)

: All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN) Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Woolworths stores in Western Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : Most stores CLOSED

: Most stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN (except Esperance, which is CLOSED)

: All stores OPEN (except Esperance, which is CLOSED) Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Woolworths stores in South Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : Most stores CLOSED

: Most stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Rundle Mall and regional stores OPEN (Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent are CLOSED)

: Rundle Mall and regional stores OPEN (Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent are CLOSED) Easter Monday, April 10: Rundle Mall and regional stores OPEN (Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent are CLOSED)

Woolworths stores in the Northern Territory

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Woolworths stores in Tasmania

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Coles’ trading hours

Coles is urging customers to check their local store’s opening hours, as times differ from store to store and state to state.

Coles stores in NSW

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Coles stores in Victoria

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Coles stores in Queensland

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Coles stores in Western Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Coles stores in South Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All CLOSED except Victor Harbour, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Barker

: All CLOSED except Victor Harbour, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Barker Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All CLOSED except Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbour, Mount Barker

: All CLOSED except Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbour, Mount Barker Easter Monday, April 10: All CLOSED except Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbour, Mount Barker, Berri

Coles stores in the Northern Territory

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Aldi’s trading hours

All Aldi stores will be open on Thursday as we head into the Easter long weekend.

Customers are advised to check their local store’s trading hours through Aldi’s store locator.

Aldi stores in NSW and the ACT

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Some stores are open

: Some stores are open Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Aldi stores in Victoria

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores are OPEN

: All stores are OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Aldi stores in Queensland

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Some stores are OPEN

: Some stores are OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Aldi stores in South Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Some stores are OPEN

: Some stores are OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: Some stores are OPEN

Aldi stores in Western Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Some stores are OPEN

: Some stores are OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Westfield’s trading hours

All Westfield stores across Australia will be closed on Good Friday, and trading hours will differ for each mall.

Westfield centres in NSW

Good Friday, April 7 : All centres CLOSED

: All centres CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Kotara, Tuggerah, and Warringah OPEN from 9am-5pm, Westfield Burwood, Chatswood, Miranda and Parramatta OPEN from 9am-6pm, Westfield Bondi Junction and Hurstville OPEN from 9.30am-6pm, Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza OPEN from 9.30am-7pm

: Easter Sunday, April 9 : Westfield Tuggerah OPEN from 10am-5pm, Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Kotara, Chatswood, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Hurstville, Liverpool, Miranda, Mt Druitt, Parramatta, Penrith, Sydney, Sydney Central Plaza and Warringah will be CLOSED

: Easter Monday, April 10: Westfield Kotara OPEN from 10am-4pm, Westfield Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah OPEN from 10am-5pm, Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, and Parramatta OPEN from 10am-6pm, Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza OPEN from 10am-7pm

Westfield centres in Victoria

Good Friday, April 7 : All centres CLOSED

: All centres CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : Westfield Airport West, Fountain Gate, Geelong, Knox, Plenty Valley and Southland OPEN from 9am-5pm, Westfield Doncaster OPEN from 9am-6pm

: Easter Sunday, April 9 : All Victoria centres OPEN from 10am-5pm

: Easter Monday, April 10: All Victoria centres OPEN from 10am-5pm

Westfield centres in Queensland

Good Friday, April 7 : All centres CLOSED

: All centres CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN from 9am-5pm

: All stores OPEN from 9am-5pm Easter Sunday, April 9 : Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside OPEN from 10am-5pm, Westfield Coomera and Helensvale OPEN from 10am-4pm

: Easter Monday, April 10: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside OPEN from 10am-5pm, Westfield Coomera and Helensvale OPEN from 10am-4pm

Westfield centres in Western Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will be CLOSED

: Easter Saturday, April 8 : Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City OPEN from 9am-5pm

: Easter Sunday, April 9 : Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City OPEN from 11am-5pm

: Easter Monday, April 10: Westfield Booragoon, Innaloo and Whitford City will trade from 11am-5pm, Westfield Carousel will trade from 8am-6pm

Westfield centres in South Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All centres CLOSED

: All centres CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All centres are OPEN 9am-5pm

: All centres are OPEN 9am-5pm Easter Sunday, April 9 : All centres are CLOSED

: All centres are CLOSED Easter Monday, April 10: All centres CLOSED

Westfield centres in the ACT

Good Friday, April 7 : All centres CLOSED

: All centres CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : Westfield Woden and Belconnen OPEN from 9am-5pm

: Easter Sunday, April 9 : Westfield Woden and Belconnen OPEN from 10am-4pm

: Easter Monday, April 10: Westfield Woden and Belconnen OPEN from 10am-4pm

Kmart’s trading hours

Across most of Australia, Kmart stores will be open for the Easter long weekend, with the exception of Good Friday.

In some states, on Easter Sunday, some Kmart stores will be open, while others will be closed, so customers should check ahead online.

Kmart stores in NSW

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Some stores OPEN

: Some stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Kmart stores in Victoria

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Kmart stores in Queensland

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Kmart stores in Western Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

Easter Sunday, April 9 : Esperance CLOSED, all other stores are OPEN

Esperance CLOSED, all other stores are OPEN Easter Monday, April 10: Esperance CLOSED, all other stores are OPEN

Kmart stores in South Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

Easter Sunday, April 9 : Some stores OPEN

Easter Monday, April 10: Some stores OPEN

Kmart stores in Tasmania

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Kmart stores in the Northern Territory

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Kmart stores in the ACT

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

Easter Sunday, April 9 : All stores OPEN

Easter Monday, April 10: All stores OPEN

Big W’s trading hours

Big W stores across Australia will be closed for Good Friday. Some regional stores will remain open on Sunday.

Customers should check their local store’s trading hours.

Big W stores across Australia

Good Friday, April 7 : All stores CLOSED

: All stores CLOSED Easter Saturday, April 8 : All stores OPEN

: All stores OPEN Easter Sunday, April 9 : Most metropolitan stores will be CLOSED with selected regional stores OPEN at reduced hours .

: Most metropolitan stores will be CLOSED with selected regional stores OPEN at reduced . Easter Monday, April 10: Most BIG W stores will be OPEN with some select stores in South Australia CLOSED

Bunnings Warehouse’s trading hours

Perhaps the long weekend will inspire some to fix up a few things around the house. Luckily, most Bunnings Warehouses will be open.

Bunnings encourages customers to look on the website for exact, local trading hours.