PM comfortable with 2032 Olympic checks and balances

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is comfortable with the oversight of the Brisbane Olympics with a senate committee poised to take an in depth look despite opposition claims it’s ad hoc.

Mr Albanese said it was important the investment in the 2032 Games provides a return to Queensland once competition ends.

“I’m comfortable with the mechanisms that are there, I’ve met with (organising committee chair) Andrew Liveris, I’ve met with the Premier, I’ve met with the Deputy Premier, and we have got now a funding agreement going forward,” he said in Brisbane.

“I’m a big supporter of the Brisbane Olympics, this is an opportunity to showcase this global city and global state to the world.”

The prime minister’s comments follow confirmation of a senate inquiry into the planning, spending and infrastructure development of the Games.

Coalition infrastructure spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie said the inquiry was necessary after concerns about the Queensland Government’s “ad hoc and opaque decision making”.

“”Last month it was announced that the Queensland Premier had decided against having an independent oversight body, despite one being a part of the Games’ IOC agreement,” Senator McKenzie said.

“Outside accountability is necessary for an event of this scale.”

The Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office was formalised last month and will be headed by the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Director-General Graham Fraine.

A landmark $7 billion funding deal for Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic venues was signed by the Queensland and federal governments in February.

The senate inquiry is expected to report on September 1.

– AAP