New funding to help homeless as housing debate heats up

The growing numbers of Australians sleeping rough will have a better chance of accessing social workers and other support services after a new federal funding pledge.

The multi-million dollar commitment will help keep crucial homelessness services running when more people than ever are living without a safe place to call home.

Census data released this week showed nearly 123,000 people were homeless in 2021, a 5.2 per cent increase since 2016, with the rental squeeze likely pushing these numbers higher during the past two years.

The $67.5 million delivered through the national agreement with the states and territories will secure hundreds of homelessness support jobs – such as social workers – that would have otherwise been cut.

The government had already partially funded the agreement, but unions have been campaigning for the extra money to cover progressive wage rises required to cover rising living costs and attract workers into the industry.

Australian Services Union assistant national secretary Emeline Gaske said the funding would ensure people experiencing homelessness could get the help they needed.

“Services and workers are struggling with reports last year that almost 300 people were being turned away every day from their services due to insufficient capacity,” she said.

Housing Minister Julie Collins said the new funding was part of the government’s commitment to solving Australia’s worsening housing crisis.

At the centre of its game plan is a new housing future fund, which is the subject of ongoing negotiations with the crossbench before it can be enshrined into legislation.

Labor needs the Greens and two crossbenchers to pass the bill, which would result in 30,000 new social housing dwellings being built in the first five years, with up to $500 million spent each year.

The Greens and several crossbenchers essentially want more ambition from the government, with Tasmanian senator Tammy Tyrrell, a member of the Jacqui Lambie Network, signalling her support if a select portion of the 30,000 homes are built in her home state.

Senator Tyrrell said the government wouldn’t lock in the Tasmanian homes out of respect for the fund’s “independence”, despite guaranteeing other aspects of their spending, including housing those fleeing domestic violence and for older women on low incomes.

“Only when it comes to delivering for Tasmania do they say ‘oh no, we couldn’t possibly do that’,” she told parliament on Friday.

Asked if the government would commit to more funding to secure crossbencher votes, Ms Collins said the scheme was not the only source of support targeted at solving the housing crisis.

“We have done more than our election commitments, the housing accord was not an election commitment – that is a new agreement with states and territories,” she told ABC’s RN.

Under the accord, the government aims to add one million homes to the nation’s housing stock over five years from 2024.

Ms Collins said the federal government could not resolve Australia’s housing troubles alone.

“What we need to do is leverage as much investment as we can across all tiers of government and across the sector,” she said.

– AAP