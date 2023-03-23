PM announces wording for Indigenous Voice referendum

Live

An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the wording of the referendum question for the Indigenous Voice to parliament.

Flanked by members of the referendum working group, Mr Albanese made the announcement after a cabinet meeting in Canberra on Thursday morning.

“This moment has become a very long time in the making,” he said, pausing several times ahead of before revealing the exact wording.

“Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process and that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue, has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion.”

Thursday’s approval by Cabinet followed meetings between Mr Albanese, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and and Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney and the referendum working group late on Wednesday night.

The question to be put to Australian voters later this year will read: A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration.

“That’s the question before the Australian people. Nothing more, but nothing less,” Mr Albanese said.

The question is virtually identical to the draft outlined by the prime minister last July at the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land.

The constitutional change will involve adding three sentences: “There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

“The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to parliament and the executive government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

“The parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.”

The proposed introductory words of the constitution will be: “In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia”.

“This is a simple question – a matter from the heart,” Mr Albanese said.

While the Nationals oppose the voice, the Liberal party room has yet to settle a position or declare members will have a conscience vote.

Mr Albanese said constitutional reform should be above party politics.

He said the wording had been six years in the making.

“The Uluru Statement from the Heart and this referendum also presents every Australian with a historic democratic opportunity, a chance to show the very best of our national character, our fundamental optimism, our deep sense of fairness, our instinctive respect, and kindness for each other. If not now – when?” he said.

“That is an opportunity that doesn’t belong to the politics, it belongs to every Australian equally. One person, one vote.”

Legislation for the question will be introduced to Parliament next week.

“I was asked this question this morning – are there any circumstances in which this will not be put to a vote? The answer to that is no. Because to not put this to a vote … Sorry,” Mr Albanese said, again pausing.

“To not put this to a vote is to concede defeat.”

As part of the agreement struck between the government and opposition on how the referendum will be run, neither campaign will be publicly funded.

Taxpayers will pick up the bill only for a neutral education campaign to inform voters about the voice and the referendum but donations made to both campaigns will be tax deductible.

The mobile polling period for remote communities has been extended to 19 days and a greater number of identification methods will be accepted to enrol or update enrolment.

The referendum is due to be held between October and December.

-with AAP