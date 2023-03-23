Army helicopter crashes into water off NSW south coast

Live

Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water off the NSW south coast during a routine counter-terrorism training exercise.

The soldiers were plucked from the water in a dramatic rescue after the Army MRH-90 Taipan multi-role helicopter ditched into the water in vicinity of Jervis Bay on Wednesday night.

Two of the crew sustained minor injuries from the crash that occurred just after 9pm.

“All 10 Australian Defence Force personnel on board the aircraft have been recovered and accounted for and are being assessed by medical personnel at HMAS Creswell, south of Nowra, NSW,” a Defence statement said.

Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart AO DSC, thanked emergency responders for their quick action.

“Tonight quick responses from ADF personnel and emergency services and well drilled teams prevented a potential tragedy,” Lt Gen Stuart said.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate.”

Defence has temporarily paused the training activity and will ground the MRH-90 Taipan fleet while the cause of the incident is investigated.

The incident site is being contained by Australian Federal Police and port services personnel.

—AAP