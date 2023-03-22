Finance Latitude Financial says hack worse than first thought
Updated:
Live

Latitude Financial says hack worse than first thought

Latitude Financial
Latitude Financial says a hack of its systems was worse than it originally thought. Photo: Facebook
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Latitude Financial says a hack of its systems detected last week was worse than it originally thought.

The consumer finance company said on Wednesday its review had “uncovered further evidence of large-scale information theft affecting customers (past and present) and applicants across Australia and New Zealand.”

Its teams were “working urgently” to identify the total number of customers and applicants affected and the type of personal information that was stolen, Latitude said.

It had previously estimated that 330,000 customers and applicants had been affected by the cybercrime, with 96 per cent having a copy of their driver licence or their driver licence number stolen. Around four per cent had their passport data stolen and less than one per cent had Medicare numbers taken.

Latitude shares resumed trading on Wednesday for the first time since the hack. At 11.48am AEDT they were down 9.8 per cent to a nine-month low of $1.0875.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

mark latham speech
Two charged after violent protest at Latham speech
stage 3 tax cuts
Revealed: Where the winners and losers under the Stage 3 tax cuts live
safeguard
Experts call for urgent passage of safeguard mechanism amid warnings from the IPCC
Ukraine and West not ready for peace plan — Putin after Xi meet
happiest
The world’s happiest countries for 2023 are revealed … but where’s Australia?
truck crash house launceston
Driver dies, two injured after truck ploughs into house