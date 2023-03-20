News National Fresh sanctions levelled at Iran for human rights abuse
Fresh sanctions levelled at Iran for human rights abuse

Penny Wong
Penny Wong says there will be consequences for those who provide material support to Russia. Photo: AAP
Fresh sanctions have been issued by the federal government against Iranian entities and individuals for human rights violations and supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Magnitsky-style financial sanctions and travel bans had also been issued against 14 Iranian individuals, along with 14 entities.

Among those hit are four members of the Morality Police, responsible for the arrest and detention of Mahsa ‘Jina’ Amini.

The 22-year-old was arrested in September last year for “improperly” wearing her hijab, and died in custody.

Her death led to widespread protests by women across Iran.

The sanctions also extend to senior law enforcement officials and military figures, such as those within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Senator Wong said sanctions and travel bans had also been placed against 13 people and another entity for supplying drones to Russia which had been used to target Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure during the invasion.

“This listing demonstrates there will be consequences for those who provide material support to Russia,” Senator Wong said in a statement.

“Australia stands with the people of Iran and with the people of Ukraine.”

– AAP

Australia Human rights Iran

