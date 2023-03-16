Morrison’s legacy lives on as second secret MP named

Six months after it broke, the story of Scott Morrison’s secret assumption of the powers to run much of the Australian government continues to surprise – even the most senior members of his cabinet.

Former Coalition minister Karen Andrews’ unconcealed fury after learning that she had unknowingly shared her ministerial responsibilities with former prime minister Morrison might have been the only relatable moment in a weird saga.

On Thursday, she took news of another past secret intrusion pretty much in her stride – and further details emerged later in the day of a further clandestine appointment.

Case closed?

Documents released under freedom-of-information laws on Thursday revealed that one of Mr Morrison’s closest friends, Ben Morton, had been quietly given the same legal powers early in 2021 that Ms Andrews was sworn into administer weeks later.

“I didn’t know about that,” Ms Andrews said.

“But look, given what we’ve heard it’s not surprising that I wasn’t told, but it’s not OK to behave in [this] way.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played the political advantage when the story of Mr Morrison’s secret ministries broke late last year, calling an independent inquiry to restore confidence in parliamentary government.

On Thursday, Ms Andrews noted the emergence only months later of new information not provided to that inquiry presented a fresh problem of public trust that was now Mr Albanese’s to solve.

Just hours later that was complicated further when The Guardian revealed Nationals MP Michelle Landry was appointed to administer the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in 2021 at the same time and in the same manner as Mr Morton.

‘Bizarre’

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told TND that it was not acceptable for information about ministerial appointments to have remained secret or redacted.

“The only way to close this bizarre chapter of secret government is by letting the sunlight in,” he said.

The New Daily asked the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, which houses all information about cabinet government, to publish a complete list of all people who had been sworn in as Morrison government ministers.

The department missed a Thursday night deadline and is yet to provide the information.

A Coalition source said Mr Morton’s appointment in home affairs, unlike some of Mr Morrison’s, had been listed in the internal government gazette.

But it was not included in public lists outlining cabinet responsibilities. Ms Andrews said the only possible explanation was she was kept in the dark even when discussing intimate details of her portfolio with Mr Morton.

“Why don’t they make that information public?” she said.

“I mean, why did Ben Morton never raise that. Why did Scott Morrison never raise that with me? It just makes absolutely no sense. There was no reason to keep that secret.”

Similarly, Ms Landry’s appointment as assistant minister for children and families and assistant minister for northern Australia was in the public ministry list on March 30, 2021.

But she was not listed among ministers in the prime minister and cabinet portfolio.

Three’s a crowd

Mr Morton and Ms Andrews took on the home affairs responsibilities on the same day that Peter Dutton relinquished them and moved into a new job as defence minister.

“No,” he said, when asked if he had known that he had two successors.

(Mr Morrison would swear himself in to his fifth portfolio two months later, in May 2021.)

Mr Morton, a former bus driver on the NSW Central Coast, became close with Mr Morrison while he ran the state Liberal party.

He moved into the portfolio, bureaucrats were told, to take charge of a visa program from another of Mr Morrison’s close friends, Alex Hawke.

But immigration policy expert Abul Rizvi said the change would make sense only if Mr Morton needed to exercise new ministerial powers, such as to approve visas. There is no evidence he did.

The former Western Australian MP, who lost his seat at the 2022 election, was in charge of a visa program for attracting global talent and big names to immigrate to Australia that fell well short of its promise.

“I thought it was quite silly,” Dr Rizvi said, on first learning of the new visa program.

Subjective, weak

The global talent visa fell up to halfway short of its aim of bringing 5000 internationally significant people to Australia – something that was never defined.

“The individual had to be nominated by a national body [that] was very vaguely defined. And the person had to have an international reputation that was also very vaguely defined. It was a disaster.”

Despite initially being touted as too exclusive for many countries, the scheme mostly ended up serving as a means for people already in Australia to stay longer.

It was a classic example, Dr Rizvi said, of ad hoc immigration policies that have gradually made Australia’s migration system unworkable – but its design may have been even more flawed.

“The legal requirements are so subjective, and so weak, the risk of corruption is enormous,” he said.

“I’m not saying corruption took place, but I’m saying the risk is enormous.”