Paul Keating has delivered a full-frontal attack on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s authority and a $368 billion nuclear submarine deal he says represents a takeover of foreign policy by American interests.

Mr Keating said the AUKUS submarine deal was the worst ever international policy enacted by a Labor government in a century, putting Mr Albanese on par with the infamous party rat Billy Hughes.

“History will be the judge of this project in the end. But I want my name clearly recorded among those who say it is a mistake,” he said.

“Who believes that, despite its enormous cost, it does not offer a solution to the challenge of great power competition in the region or to the security of the Australian people.”

Senior Labor figures rushed to defend Mr Albanese on Wednesday, and stated Mr Keating’s views were outdated and did not apply to China under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

“China has changed in the last year,” Bill Shorten said. “They’re not the same China they were in the ’90s.”

But Mr Keating’s arguments are not so easily dismissed and his prediction of a “big reaction” on AUKUS from Labor members seems to be spot on.

Changed views

At the core of the dispute are fundamental differences about a growing China and its aims: Mr Keating says the country poses no threat to Australia, which also leads him to the conclusion that such groupings are mostly about upholding American interests.

He even accuses former Liberal Party staffer turned intelligence chief, Andrew Shearer – known as an assiduous networker in Washington DC – part of a “pro US cell” embedded in government.

But Mr Keating’s suggestion that America’s interests have done best out of AUKUS while Australia foots the bill is not far from mainstream criticism.

“For $360 billion, we’re going to get eight submarines. It must be the worst deal in all history.

“At the Kabuki show in San Diego a day or so ago, there’s three leaders standing there. Only one is paying. Our bloke, Albo. The other two, they’ve got the band playing ‘Happy days are here again’.”

One defence analyst wrote this week that the AUKUS deal did seem unsustainably expensive because of an agreement to buy one submarine from America while building another kind from scratch.

As one senior Labor figure said on Wednesday, Mr Albanese was presumed to have agreed to his predecessor’s defence deal begrudgingly. But the suggestion he chose to supersize it could wound him on the left.

Appealing to Labor’s base could already prove fraught as University of Queensland economist John Quiggin has noted, because the budget has been constrained by Coalition tax cuts (and now AUKUS) that has still not been touched.

Local rebellion

The traction AUKUS gets among ALP supporters is on display this week in the Illawarra, a former steel town and Labor left stronghold keen on government manufacturing policy but where opposition to AUKUS has taken centre stage.

“All of this (economic recovery) is now at risk because of some brainwave of some military boss somewhere,” said Arthur Rorris, head of the Wollongong-based South Coast Labour Council which represents 50,000 members.

Mr Rorris, a union boss who has taken on his party before, began the campaign last week after an ABC report identified Port Kembla as a preferred site for a new submarine base, notwithstanding its history of anti-nuclear activism.

“Disbelief is how it started,” he said. “And I think it’s turning to anger now.”

The campaign is aimed at the defence department but travelling on the steam of local AUKUS scepticism, a view local MP Stephen Jones came close to backing last year. He declined an interview on Wednesday.

Ambivalent history

Mr Keating’s claim that AUKUS is a new low in security policy or a break with Labor’s foreign policy tradition is disputed by a contemporary.

“Do we want this country or don’t we? And if we want this country, we have to do something about being able to afford these technologies,” former defence minister Kim Beazley said.

All three (Mr Albanese outside Parliament in an earlier life as left-wing operative) recall a Labor revolt over American influence, when a caucus rebellion cancelled a plan to take MX missiles from the Pentagon in 1985.

This time Mr Albanese and Mr Keating have switched sides.

But there is now no realistic prospect this time of an uprising by MPs in an era where prime ministerial power has consolidated.

ANU history professor Frank Bongiorno says that Mr Keating has been more philosophically consistent than his detractors care to admit.

“It’s the radical nationalist Labor tradition, perhaps with a dash of Irishness in there,” Professor Bongiorno said. “I think that’s important for him.

“I think he’s genuinely angry about the idea of Australia kind of returning to the anglosphere – that the British side of this probably angers him even more than the American side.”

Mr Keating had long advocated Australia leave the anglosphere and its colonial past behind and embrace Asia.

Resolutions trickling out of Sydney’s much-diminished network of local Labor branches condemning AUKUS this week are further proof of the potency of ambivalence about the American alliance.