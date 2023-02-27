News National New commissioner to oversee cyber security incidents
Updated:
Live

New commissioner to oversee cyber security incidents

Cyber security overhaul unveiled

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A new national cyber security co-ordinator will be appointed as the government steps up efforts to prevent large-scale data breaches of people’s personal details.

The federal government said the co-ordinator would oversee work being done to prevent online attacks, as well as help manage date breaches when they take place.

The announcement coincided with a cyber security roundtable being held in Sydney on Monday, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with business and government leaders. It will look at ways to combat cyber attacks.

A discussion paper has also been released, outlining a seven-year strategy that would aim to be in place on cyber security from next year.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said having a cyber security co-ordinator earlier would have made a significant difference during last year’s data breaches of Optus and Medibank customer data.

“What we will have now is an individual in the public service who is going to co-ordinate the response across government and make sure that not only are we deterring and preventing cyber attacks … that Australians can get back up off the mat quickly,” she told ABC Radio on Monday.

“[One part of] this person’s job will be to help manage cyber incidents in a proper, seamless strategic way across the Australian government.”

The co-ordinator will be part of a new national office for cyber security within the Home Affairs department.

Advertising for the role will take place within coming months.

Ms O’Neil said the discussion paper would help to make Australia more cyber secure by the end of the decade.

She said current laws on cyber security were not up to scratch, as demonstrated by the Optus and Medibank breaches.

Changes being proposed at the roundtable will include an update to the definition of what is a critical asset, along with steps business can take to prevent breaches.

– AAP

Topics:

Australia Clare O'Neil cyber security

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Jetstar passengers stuck on tarmac for nearly seven hours
Grim scene after nearly 60 lives lost in ‘inhumane’ tragedy
Rents
Desperate measures as Australian suburbs suffer ‘astronomical’ rents
Keanu Reeves March movie guide
March movie guide: John Wick 4, Adam Driver’s sci-fi flick, controversial Oscar nominee To Leslie
super
Ask the Expert: What is super really for? We break down the functions of your retirement nest egg
making money easy inflation
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 4: Why people spending less is a good news story