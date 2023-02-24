News National Minister concerned of ‘strain’ facing aged care sector
Updated:
Live

Minister concerned of ‘strain’ facing aged care sector

Anika Wells aged care
Stronger reporting and oversight are key to improving the aged care system, Anika Wells says. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The residential aged care system is under significant strain, with two-thirds of providers making a loss late last year.

The aged care royal commission, which uncovered a system under stress and in dire need of reform, recommended greater transparency of the finances of aged care sector players.

The first release of data, covering the September 2022 quarter before major reforms were rolled out by the Labor government, found 66 per cent of providers making a loss.

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said stronger reporting and oversight were key to improving the system.

“The snapshot shows the strain a decade of inadequate funding from the coalition has put on the aged care sector,” she said on Friday.

The report found aged care residents received an average 187 minutes per day of care, including 34 minutes from registered nurses and 138 from personal care workers.

The government is seeking to lift this to 200 minutes (including 40 from registered nurses) from October and 215 minutes from late 2024.

For-profit and non-profit providers returned a collective net loss before tax of $465.3 million, or $27.90 per resident a day.

A new funding model is being rolled out as well as funding for 24/7 registered nurses and a pay hike for the aged care workforce.

“These changes will support the future of Australia’s aged care service providers’ finances and operations for the long term,” the minister said.

Topics:

Aged Care

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Rolling Stones Beatles
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr record with the Rolling Stones
Dutton
Dutton ready to fight for the super wealthy – the 0.005 per cent of Australians
‘It just took off’: Man apologises for starting Flowerdale grassfire
Netflix
TV viewing habits change with cost pressures – piracy increasing, as are ads on streamers
ukraine
One year on: Four ways Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed the world
Australia steps up support for Ukraine on first anniversary