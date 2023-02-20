News National Australian academic taken hostage at gunpoint in PNG
Live

Australian academic taken hostage at gunpoint in PNG

PNG
"I want to inform the families of those taken hostage we've been at work," PNG's James Marape says. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An Australian archaeologist has been taken hostage in a remote area of Papua New Guinea, with the armed gunmen demanding a ransom.

The man was reportedly held at gunpoint by 20 armed men, according to a PNG police incident report.

Three university students and four guides have also reportedly been taken hostage.

The gunmen have demanded $3.5 million kina ($A1.4 million) to be paid within 24 hours by the PNG and Australian governments.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape confirmed the reports, saying contact had been made.

“I want to inform the families of those taken hostage we’ve been at work,” he told reporters in Port Moresby on Monday.

“Contact has been made with people in the bush through secondary sources.

“They have indicated ransom. We do not encourage ransom, but we’re treating this very diligently and carefully because life is at risk and life is at stake.”

The professor’s university declined to comment.

The police report says lethal force is to be used against armed criminals as a last option.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, the national police force, have been contacted for comment.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

RBA interest rate
Alan Kohler: RBA defence of interest-rate mallet highlights the truth about inequality
making money easy inflation
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 3: The impact of unemployment, rents and rates
lachlan pendragon
How a Qld student put himself (and his mum) in the middle of the Oscars party
US warns China against lethal support for Russia in Ukraine
Search and rescue efforts ‘largely end’ in Turkey
Superannuation changes
Superannuation changes flagged to stop early withdrawal