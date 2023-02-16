Jobless rate unexpectedly jumps to 3.7 per cent

Live

The unemployment rate lifted from 3.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent in January, with 11,500 jobs lost from the economy.

The participation rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 66.5 per cent, Australian Bureau of Statistics jobs data for the month of January showed.

“With employment decreasing by around 11,000 people, and the number of unemployed increasing by 22,000 people, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 per cent,” ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

“This was the second consecutive monthly fall in seasonally adjusted employment but followed very strong growth during 2022.”

The jobless rate has been hovering in the mid-threes for the past six months due to strong demand for workers.

In December, the unemployment rate held at 3.5 per cent, with 14,600 jobs lost from the economy.

The participation rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 66.6 per cent in the final month of 2022.

Economists and researchers expected another robust jobs report in January, tipping another 20,000 jobs to be added to the economy and the unemployment rate to hold firm at 3.5 per cent.

Mr Jarvis said there was a larger-than-usual increase in unemployed people across the month but also in the number of people with a job to go to in the future.

“January is the most seasonal time of the year in the Australian labour market, with people leaving jobs but also getting ready to start new jobs or return from leave,” he said.

“This January, we saw more people than usual with a job indicating they were starting or returning to work later in the month.”

BIS Oxford Economics head of macroeconomic forecasting Sean Langcake said the slowing in employment growth should be expected given the sustained tightness in the labour market.

“Consecutive falls in employment suggest that conditions may be turning,” he said.

“However, the ABS noted there were an elevated number of people in January that were unemployed but expect to start a new job imminently.

“This will boost employment and weigh on unemployment in the February data.”

Jobs data is watched keenly by the central bank because of the relationship between the tight labour market and higher wages, which can feed into inflation.

Mr Langcake said the January jobs data did not provide conclusive evidence of a cooling labour market, which would take pressure off wages.

“But it is clear the market is tracking sideways, albeit in a very tight position.”

Last week, the Reserve Bank delivered its ninth interest rate hike in this policy tightening cycle in a bid to rein in inflation.

– AAP