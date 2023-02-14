Sydney boy dies from suspected electrocution in Fiji

Live

An eight-year-old Sydney boy has been found dead at a popular holiday resort in Fiji, in what’s being described as a tragic accident.

The child died on a family holiday at Club Wyndham, Denarau Island, on Fiji’s main island on Thursday.

The boy, a New Zealand citizen who lived in Sydney, was found motionless near a garden at the resort last Thursday. He was taken to hospital, where a staff nurse pronounced him dead.

Fijian police said the boy may have been electrocuted, although his official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

“On the 9th of February, a staff nurse from the Nadi Hospital rang and reported the death of an eight-year-old child at the Nadi Hospital,” a Fijian police spokeswoman said.

“Initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted. However, the post mortem will have to confirm that.”

A spokesperson at Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific described the incident as “a tragic accident” and said an investigation is ongoing.

“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” they said.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and co-operating with the police and authorities. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the incident and was assisting the family.

– AAP