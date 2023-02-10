Watch: Earthquake rescues, Cost of living crisis, NSW storm watch

Watch: The death toll from the earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria has now reached over 20,000, but rescuers continue to see more miracle rescues among the devastation. The Treasurer and his counterparts are meeting right now to nut out emergency energy rebates for households, but relief may not arrive for several months. More storms could hit New South Wales today after severe weather left a trail of destruction across the Sydney and Illawarra regions.
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies