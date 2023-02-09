First coal shipment to China stokes trade optimism

Live

The first shipment of Australian coal to China in more than two years has been met with cautious optimism in Canberra, with hopes of an improved trading relationship.

Some 72,000 tonnes of coal arrived in Zhanjiang port on Wednesday, a first since sanctions on Australian exports were imposed.

The ship still needs to clear customs, but Trade Minister Don Farrell welcomed the development.

“Any step towards resolving the trade impediments would be welcome,” he said.

China instituted the ban after the former federal government called for an investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the trading relationship was important for Australian jobs and the economy with China receiving more exports by value than the next three trading partners combined.

But he said it was also good for China if the trade impediments were removed.

“We have not just resources but we have wine, meat, barley, seafood – the best in the world,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“We are cautious about making announcements before (the coal reports) are confirmed.”

He said Australian businesses and industry people he met on Wednesday night were “very pleased with the constructive direction of the relationship”.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said there two nations had “highly complementary economies” when asked about the trading relationship.

“The sound and steady growth of ties between our two countries serves the fundamental interests of both peoples and helps advance peace, stability and prosperity,” Mao Ning said.

“We are ready to launch or resume dialogue and communication with Australia in various sectors, expand cooperation, manage differences and strive to rebuild trust.”

Beijing’s mouthpiece The Global Times reports Chinese steel firm Baosteel will receive the coal after former prime minister Scott Morrison “sabotaged bilateral relations”.

Following the arrival of the first shipment, there are hopes other Australian goods such as barley, lobster and wine will have sanctions on those items dropped as well.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie says any increase in exports is a welcome boost to rural and regional Australia and urged the government to act in the nation’s interests.

“They’re all very, very keen to make sure our national sovereignty is front and centre of any federal government relationship with foreign powers,” she told AAP.

“We didn’t take a backward step in maintaining national sovereignty, sometimes at the expense of short term exports for our primary producers, but they backed us in.

“The proof’s in the pudding – China has been shown that Australia will always stand up for our national interest.”

But Senator McKenzie, a former agriculture minister, called on the government to walk the talk domestically when it came to boosting the resources sector.

“It’s all well and good for the federal government to be celebrating the trade relationship but the concern is, simultaneously, they’ve put 18 coal and gas projects on hold and blocked the (Clive Palmer) coal project in Queensland,” she said.

– AAP