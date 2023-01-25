News National Minister flags Ye’s visa could be denied
Minister flags Ye's visa could be denied

Kanye West could potentially be barred from entering Australia due to anti-Semitic comments he has made.

The rapper, known as Ye, is reportedly planning an imminent visit to Melbourne to meet the family of his reported new wife, designer Bianca Censori.

Ye was widely criticised last year for praising Adolf Hitler during an interview with American far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Jason Clare suggested past comments could prevent Ye from gaining an Australian visa.

While Mr Clare did not know if the rapper had applied for a visa, he said a quick Google search revealed Ye “seems like he’s a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century”.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” he told Nine’s Today on Wednesday.

“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said his inclination would be to not allow the rapper to enter Australia.

“His anti-Semitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behaviour is appalling, and he’s not a person of good character,” Mr Dutton told 3AW.

Mr Dutton said Mr Clare had the power to stop people of bad character coming into Australia.

“My instinct would be if I was that decision maker, I think there are better people we could welcome in,” he said.

– AAP

Jason Clare Kanye West

