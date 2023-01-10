News National Nationwide shortage of common antibiotics
Several antibiotics used to treat infections in children are in short supply. Photo: Getty
Children are bearing the brunt of a nationwide antibiotic shortage that doctors warn could lead to more hospitalisations.

More than 300 medications are in short supply, particularly treatments for strep throat and liquid antibiotics used for children.

Adele Tahan from the Pharmacy Guild of Australia said antibiotic shipments had been tied up with overseas manufacturers.

“There are quite a significant number of antibiotics that are in short supply and they will remain so for quite some time,” Ms Tahan told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“Ninety per cent of Australian medications are from overseas.”

The country faces a surge in children’s strep throat cases and pharmacists are being forced to give smaller or less effective doses to patients.

“I have been able to supply patients in a very small amount,” Ms Tahan said.

“It’s quite serious when a patient, especially a child, requires a particular antibiotic with a particular dose for a specific infection.”

– AAP

