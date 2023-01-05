News National New missiles, rockets in $1b purchase for Australia
New missiles, rockets in $1b purchase for Australia

adf missiles
Richard Marles says Australia's defence force must be equipped with high-end military capabilities. Photo: AAP
New missiles and rockets will be used to step up Australia’s national security with the defence force shifting to a more aggressive posture.

Naval strike missiles will be loaded onto destroyers and frigates from 2024 and long-range, surface-to-surface rocket systems will be in use by 2027.

The launchers have been successfully deployed by the Ukrainian military in recent months.

The current rocket system has a range of 300 kilometres, which is expected to increase as technology advances.

The total package will cost taxpayers $1 billion.

The defence force is moving to a new “impactful projection” doctrine, where it is gearing up to be able to strike and deter enemies in the region at much greater distances.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the defence force must be equipped with high-end military capabilities.

“The naval strike missile and [rocket] launchers will give our defence force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests,” he said on Thursday.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the systems were at the cutting edge of modern military technology.

Australian Defence Force Richard Marles
