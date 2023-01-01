‘Ready for change’: August date eyed for Voice referendum

Live

The Albanese government is making the Indigenous Voice to parliament one of its top priorities, with a nationwide vote on changing the Constitution possible as early as August.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney told The Sydney Morning Herald the government plans to introduce legislation in March to set up the referendum.

Ms Burney said the “yes” campaign will likely begin in late February.

“Once that all mobilises, I think we’re going to have a country that’s ready for change,” she said.

Ms Burney said the legislation will be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee once it is introduced.

The government will seek to have the legislation pass through parliament in May, which could allow a vote to be held as early as August or as late as November.

Simple ‘yes or no’

Last year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the draft question for voters would be: “Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?”

Mr Albanese has reiterated he believes the question regarding whether a Voice should be enshrined in the Constitution should be a “simple” yes or no referendum.

The Nationals have announced they will not support the referendum despite a split within the party, with Calare MP Andrew Gee breaking away as an independent to support the campaign.

The Liberals under Peter Dutton have not yet formed a position on the referendum, with the opposition leader repeatedly calling on the government to release more detail about the form the Voice will take.

-with AAP