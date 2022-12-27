Four people die in Australian waterways

Live

Three Victorians and a South Australian woman have drowned in a deadly weekend on Australian waterways.

A 17-year-old Pakenham boy died near Mordialloc, south of Melbourne, on Monday afternoon.

He was found unresponsive in the water after an extensive air search but could not be revived.

Earlier in the afternoon, another Victorian man drowned at a lake in Ebden in the state’s north-east.

Onlookers saw the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, struggling in the water after chasing his dog at Kookaburra Point.

He was pulled to shore and taken to hospital but he later died.

A 73-year-old South Australian woman drowned at Seacliff, south of Adelaide, about 7pm on Monday.

She was pulled unconscious from the water and could not be revived.

The three Boxing Day deaths came after a 19-year-old St Albans man drowned on Christmas Day at Lorne in Victoria’s south-west.

Both Victorian and SA police say they will prepare reports for the coroner.

Meanwhile, two young Victorian girls were rescued in a near-drowning at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne’s south-east.

The girls, aged 10 and 11, were seen struggling in waters off the pier on Monday night when mounted branch officers came to their rescue.

The girls were assessed by paramedics but did not need to go to hospital.

But a young girl is being treated in a Sydney children’s hospital after being pulled from a pool in Wentworth Park on Monday night.

People at the scene performed CPR on her before paramedics arrived and continued treatment, NSW Ambulance said.

A helicopter ambulance team also arrived but the girl was taken by road to Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Life Saving Victoria is reminding people to stay vigilant around the water.

“Please, make safe decisions whenever you are in, on or around water, such as never swimming alone, ensuring children are actively supervised,” the organisation’s general manager lifesaving services Liam Krige said.

-AAP