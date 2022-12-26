Australia condemns ‘appalling’ Taliban ban

Live

Australia has condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban women from non-government organisations operating on the ground in Afghanistan.

Several international aid groups including Save the Children have suspended operations in Afghanistan, saying they cannot effectively reach Afghan people in need without women being involved.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the Taliban’s order as “appalling”.

“This decision seriously impacts the country’s ability to deal with a major humanitarian crisis,” she said.

“We support the UN which is leading discussions with the Taliban to annul this decision.”

A joint statement by three major aid organisations said millions of Afghans wouldn’t have been afforded aid without their female staff.

“Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis,” they said.

“Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban ban was reportedly ordered because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

A letter from the economy ministry on Sunday, confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said female employees of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would be banned from working until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration’s interpretation of Islamic dress code for women.

It came days after the administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.

Both decisions are the latest restrictions on women likely to undermine the Taliban-run administration’s efforts to gain international recognition and clear sanctions severely hampering the economy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted he was “deeply concerned” the move “will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions”.

“Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people,” he added.

UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian co-ordinator Ramiz Alakbarov told Reuters although the UN had not received the order, contracted NGOs carried out most of its activities and would be heavily impacted.

“Many of our programs will be affected,” he said.

-with AAP