PM’s safe driving plea after crash kills child

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged people to stay safe on roads during Christmas as a crash claimed the life of a six-year-old boy on the NSW border with Victoria.

“If you are driving over the next 48 hours, please drive safely because it will ruin not just one Christmas, it ruins every Christmas when tragedies happen at this time of the year,” Mr Albanese said on Friday.

“Please, take your time. It’s better get to your destination safely and bear that in mind.”

His comments came hours after police announced the death of the six-year-old boy in the single-car crash at Moulamein, near Swan Hill.

A four-year-old boy was also seriously injured and flown to Melbourne Children’s hospital.

A 31-year-old man was driving the boys in a ute when it rolled on Thursday morning. Police said the ute was badly damaged.

The driver was taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

In a separate crash on Friday morning, a 56-year-old man died in a single-car crash.

Police found his silver sedan crashed into a tree north of Albury. The man was dead at the scene and police are preparing a report for the coroner.

-AAP