States asked to step up on power prices

States and territories will be asked to use all the powers available to them to help shift energy prices when leaders meet with the prime minister this week.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the federal government had been looking “very, very carefully” at all the options to help ease pressure on households and businesses.

“(We’ve) methodically worked through, come up with options and ideas, which mean that the various jurisdictions use the powers best available to them for the most impact,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“There are some areas where the Commonwealth clearly has effective powers (and) other areas where the states might have more effective responses available to them, hence we’ve sat down … to talk those issues through in a very good faith manner.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reportedly issued a list of demands to the NSW and Queensland governments to impose their own coal price caps, and recall parliaments to enact them.

A proposal from the prime minister’s office and Mr Bowen was provided to the states late on Tuesday calling on them to enact a coal price cap, The Australian newspaper reported.

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor said new ideas were being “leaked” almost every day and the states had no idea what the actual proposal was.

“It’s very hard to comment on something that is as amorphous and chaotic as what we’ve seen in recent weeks from the government. Every minister is running in a different direction,” he told ABC News.

Mr Taylor called on the government to put downward pressure on energy prices but would not say if he supported a coal price cap.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has flagged any energy price relief from the Commonwealth would be limited to “responsible” payments, with the states expected to take on a greater share in the solution.

Dr Chalmers said the government was considering all options ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Friday, in a bid to help Australians with soaring energy bills before the end of the year.

“We would prefer where possible a regulatory response here but we said we are prepared to consider other options as well, including if there’s a case for some responsible contribution from the Commonwealth,” he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

The government has been wary of handing out cash in fear of adding to inflationary pressures and took a “bread and butter” approach to cost of living relief in the October budget.

Dr Chalmers said any response would be “temporary and meaningful”.

“Our target and objective is to take some of the sting out of these price rises next year,” he said.

The treasurer said the shocking forecasts in the budget showing the price of electricity would rise 56 per cent over the next year “created a responsibility on governments, plural, to act on this challenge and that’s what we intend to do”.

National cabinet will be held virtually on Friday after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tested positive to COVID-19.

Energy ministers are due to meet in Brisbane on Thursday to discuss long-term strategies to drive down power prices and reduce emissions and the next steps in Australia’s transition to renewables.

– AAP