P&O sued over norovirus-ridden cruises

P&O passengers claim they experienced diarrhoea and vomiting and were required to self-isolate in unsanitary conditions after being exposed to norovirus on a number of Australian cruises.

A class action filed in the Federal Court on Tuesday seeks compensation and damages from Carnival, which trades as P&O Cruises, over outbreaks of the highly contagious gastrointestinal virus on eight separate voyages from December 2016 to February 2017.

Passenger Julie McLean-Phillips, who represents all other eligible passengers in the lawsuit, paid more than $1600 for a 13-night cruise which departed from Fremantle in Western Australia on December 5, 2016.

The itinerary of the trip included Albany, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, Melbourne and Port Lincoln across Australia’s southern coast.

While initially expecting a “relaxing and pleasurable cruise”, Ms McLean-Phillips said that both she and her older sister Vivienne Trudgeon fell ill with norovirus within days of departure.

On December 6, Ms McLean-Phillips says she observed four ambulances waiting at the first port of call in Albany and began to feel concerned.

Eight days later, Ms Trudgeon experienced vomiting as well as sudden, uncontrollable diarrhoea which soiled the bed, the carpeting and her clothing.

“At this time, Ms McLean-Phillips was provided with a set of disposable gloves but was not provided any assistance to carry Ms Trudgeon into the shower or to care for her generally,” court documents say.

Only Ms Trudgeon was required to undergo a five-day self-isolation at this stage, with Ms McLean-Phillips allowed to freely enter and exit the room, the lawsuit claims.

No alternative accommodation was provided and, despite a cleaning of the sisters’ stateroom by cruise ship staff, it allegedly continued to smell of vomit and feces.

On December 17, Ms McLean-Phillips also fell ill with the virus.

“Ms McLean-Phillips experienced the same symptoms as Ms Trudgeon and spent most of the night seated on the toilet with her head over the basin while she experienced simultaneous bouts of vomit and diarrhoea,” class action court documents state.

On disembarking the ship, no assistance was provided despite requests for a wheelchair, the lawsuit claims.

“The crew did not provide Ms McLean-Phillips with a luggage trolley, wheelchair, or bucket. Ms McLean-Phillips was having difficulty walking. While a crew member assisted with carrying some of her luggage while on the ship, a fellow passenger had to assist Ms McLean-Phillips to the shore.”

During the cruise, the library, grand casino, hot tub and art gallery were allegedly unavailable due to the outbreak.

The sisters say they were also not able to fully enjoy the other facilities and activities on board such as a formal ball due to contracting the virus.

There was no announcement about the risks of norovirus or how to prevent transmission before these voyages embarked, the lawsuit claims.

Ms McLean-Phillips is seeking a full refund of the $1600 she paid for the cruise plus additional damages for losses including inconvenience, distress and disappointment.

Passengers who became ill with norovirus on seven other cruises, including four which departed from Fremantle and three from Brisbane, are eligible to join the Shine Lawyers-led class action.

AAP has contacted Carnival for comment.

– AAP