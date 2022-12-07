Live

Australia has been assured it will be supported by the United States to gain nuclear-powered submarines as soon as possible and will not be left with a capability gap.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles met with their United States counterparts on Wednesday morning (AEDT) for the annual AUSMIN talks.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the group discussed the progress of the security partnership between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

“Our three countries have made significant strides toward Australia obtaining nuclear-powered submarines, while adhering to the highest non-proliferation standards,” he told reporters in Washington.

“We’re committed to delivering on that promise at the earliest possible time.”

Mr Marles is making the final decisions about whether Australia will sign up for a US or UK nuclear submarine design under the trilateral AUKUS alliance, which is set to underpin the nation’s security for decades.

Speaking about the United States Air Force’s recent unveiling of a new, highly advanced bomber aircraft, Mr Marles appeared impressed with the nation’s military offerings.

“I think what it does for me is it gives a sense of confidence about American pre-eminence in military technology and in aviation technology,” he said.

There has also been speculation Washington could provide Australia with an off-the-shelf submarine in the interim, with the first nuclear-propelled vessel not due to hit the water until the end of the next decade.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Australia would not be left with a capability gap while waiting for the submarines to become available.

“Our goal is to design the optimal pathway for Australia to get a nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarine as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We recognise where Australia is and when its capability begins to diminish … we will not allow Australia to have a capability gap going forward.”

Mr Marles said Australia would need to develop the capacity to build nuclear submarines on its own which was a “massive” task.

But he was confident that the work being undertaken to address Australia’s gap in defence capabilities was on track and further announcements would be made in the new year.

Crisis Group head Comfort Ero said there remained the risk of an unintentional military confrontation between the US and China in the near future, especially with heightened tensions over Taiwan.

The president of the independent conflict watchdog said Australia was being cautious not to be caught between two “rampant elephants ” as it negotiates the path forward to acquire nuclear submarines.

“Canberra prefers US-China relations to not become too contentious,” she told AAP.

“There’s a sense in which Canberra prefers it doesn’t get caught up in that in that struggle.”

Senator Wong said Australia and the United States were committed to working together to address strategic challenges.

“What we want is a region that is stable, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty,” she said.

Mr Blinken said both nations were “determined” to preserve the status quo when it comes to Taiwan.

“We have a strong stake in preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

“We also agreed on the need to responsibly manage the relationship with China to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict.”

– AAP