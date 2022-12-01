Senate inquiry to examine sport concussion

Live

Sports stars and officials could be called to give evidence at a new parliamentary inquiry examining responses to concussion and its long-term effects on athletes at all levels of sport.

Citing Australia’s slow response to concussions compared with the United Kingdom and the United States, the Greens will be backed by both major parties when they call for the inquiry in the Senate on Thursday.

The guidelines contact sports associations follow when dealing with repeated head trauma, including recovery and risk disclosure, will be under the microscope, along with what support players dealing with concussion are offered.

Other factors include what liability associations and clubs have when dealing with long-term concussion ramifications and how other countries have modified children’s sports with brain development in mind.

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe said it was vital officials did what they could to protect athletes from lifelong injuries, noting repeated head trauma causes brain damage that can’t be repaired.

“This country is falling behind the leadership shown by the USA and UK in this space … in the UK, this has meant that children under 11 are no longer taught to head footballs in soccer matches,” she said.

“Sports organisations need to be transparent about the evidence that informs their concussion policies. The inquiry will investigate practices undermining recovery periods and potential risk disclosure.”

Senator Thorpe said the inquiry would aim to ensure sportspeople at all levels were informed of the risks faced by concussion and could speak up about its effects without repercussions.

– AAP