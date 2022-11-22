New Zealand might join a long list of countries that changed the voting age to 16, but in Australia, it’s not a question of “if”, but “when”.

New Zealand’s youth has celebrated a historic win in the Supreme Court after a judgement declared the current voting laws are inconsistent with the country’s Bill of Rights.

Make It 16 is a non-partisan, youth-led campaign with one objective – to lower the voting age so 16- and 17-year-olds can vote.

“We believe in the power of youth voice, and letting young people have a say on the decisions that will impact them the most,” Make It 16 says on its website.

“There are lots of reasons why we believe in lowering the voting age, but fundamentally voting is a human right.”

The question on whether the voting age in New Zealand will be lowered will be put before parliament, however, Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler said the judgement was “historic”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed personal support for the voting age to be lowered, but noted that change to the electoral law would need the support of 75 per cent of parliament.

Bill to change Australia’s voting age

Back in 2018, Australia’s youngest elected senator, Jordon Steele-John, introduced a bill in hopes of lowering the minimum, but not compulsory, voting age in Australia to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote and allow for 14- and 15-year-olds to enrol.

The bill is still on the notice paper in the Senate for the 47th Parliament.

In a statement to The New Daily, Mr Steele-John said the news from across the Tasman was “so exciting” and he hoped allowing younger people to vote in Australia would soon be a reality.

“I first introduced a bill to lower the voting age in 2018, as years pass and as governments change, we need radical action more urgently than ever,” he said.

“Increasing the voting rights of young folks in Australia is vital to getting the major parties to take action on the climate crisis.”

He said that he felt a responsibility to do what he could to empower young people, and believes lowering the legal voting age was one way to do just that.

Stephen Bates now handles youth issues for the party: He said the issue is still on the agenda and will be something the Greens push for in the New Year.

Should Australia lower its voting age?

Back in 2018, several individuals and organisations supported lowering the voting age in Australia.

In its submission, the Human Right’s Law Centre favoured the changes, and said lowering the voting age would be the “next step in the development of democratic inclusion”.

Scientia Professor George Williams from the University of NSW was among those who expressed their support for the bill back in 2018. He told The New Daily his position on the matter has not changed.

“I think also that 16-year-olds are up to taking part in a bigger way in our democracy, and have a really good contribution they can make,” he said.

“And that twinning this with civics is a really positive way of educating those people about their obligations and building them from a young age into being good citizens.”

He says 16- and 17-year-olds are mature enough to drive a car, work, pay taxes and leave school if they wish – so they are mature enough to vote.

“I think they are able to cast a vote. And I don’t see lesser political maturity or knowledge necessarily in that age group [compared to] some other age groups,” he said.

It’s also harder to get young people to enrol to vote.

For some 18- and 19-year-olds, those years mean moving out of home and maybe not having a fixed address. Enrolling to vote might not be the first thing on their list when they are of age.

But Professor Williams argues 16- and 17-year-olds generally have more stability, given most still live at home, plus enrolling can be part of the education process.

Voting laws around the world

Countries that allow people as young as 16 to vote include Scotland, Cuba, Brazil, and Austria.

In Sudan, South Sudan, Indonesia and Greece the legal voting age is 17.

Mr Bates said Scotland was a good example of the age changing, and noted that it was done in time for the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

In turn, more young people turned out to vote, proving it is a way to get young people engaged in politics.

Voting ages have changed over time: Professor Williams said there was a global shift in the 1970s where countries lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

The change happened in 1971 for the US, and Australia followed and changed the age in 1973.

“I think expectations of young people have changed so much in society,” Mr Bates said.

“That’s was the argument used to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 – people at that age, they … were able to fully participate in society.

“And that’s essentially what we expect of 16-year-olds now.”

The Human Right’s Law Centre said in its 2018 submission the change reflected the “shifting societal attitudes” and aligned with legal rights and responsibilities at the time.

It’s not a question of “if”, but “when”, Professor Williams said, adding Australia is on the trajectory with several other places around the world to lower the voting age.

“I think this is the next major shift in the franchise we’re seeing around the world.”