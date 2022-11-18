News National Australia and India close to inking far-ranging trade agreement
Updated:
Live

Australia and India close to inking far-ranging trade agreement

Put it there, partner. PM Anthony Albanese and India's Narendra Modi shake on the new pact at the Bali G20 summit. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A new trade deal between Australia and India has been approved by a parliamentary committee, despite concerns about its broadness compared to arrangements with other nations.

The treaties committee released their report approving the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) on Friday.

But the committee noted the interim arrangement “under-achieves in areas of potential and immediate interest to Australia, such as wine”.

Labor MP Josh Wilson, who chairs the committee, described the deal as an ‘early harvest’ agreement which would pave the way for further trade, market access, investment and regulation.

“The committee has noted the importance of improved tariff reductions, greater access to services and on broader matters like intellectual property, cultural heritage, the environment and labour rights,” he said.

The committee also raised concerns with the lack of consultation on the deal, transparency of the negotiations and independent modelling.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit this week.

The pair were in good spirits, as Mr Albanese cracked a joke that Mr Modi was now “president and prime minister” with India to host the G20 presidency next year.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Tim Ferguson Donald Trump
The Ferguson Report: Donald and Melania plan romantic ceremony to renew pre-nup
money
Michael Pascoe: Once more for the dummies – we need higher wages
House of Horrors: The candidates Donald Trump promotes speak to his re-election changes
Christmas shopping
Three ways to spot a dud deal during Christmas sales season
MH17
Flight MH17: Russia refuses to hand over convicted mass murderers
Paracetamol
Paracetamol sales may be restricted, but a ‘fine balance’ is needed for pain management