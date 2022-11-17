Entertainment Celebrity Royal Nation’s spread celebrates 100 ‘mitey’ years with $1 coin
Updated:

Nation’s spread celebrates 100 ‘mitey’ years with $1 coin

Pictured is the Vegemite coin
To celebrate 100 years, Vegemite will get its own coin. Photo: The Royal Australian Mint
Vegemite, loved by Australians, celebrates 100 years in 2023.

To mark the occasion, the Royal Australian Mint has released a Vegemite edition of the $1 coin.

The coloured coin will feature a piece of toast with Vegemite smeared on it, which is “surely Australia’s national dish”, the Mint said.

“As an Aussie icon and a rite of passage, Vegemite celebrates everything unique and fun about Australia, and what it means to be Happy Little Vegemites!” the Royal Australian Mint said.

The Vegemite coin and the box it comes in
The Vegemite coin celebrates 100 years of the spread.

The Queen’s face will be on the flip side of Vegemite coin. The Queen’s portrait has been on Australian coins since 1953, the year of her coronation.

Come 2023, coins featuring the new monarch, King Charles III, will start circulating in Australia.

‘Very popular’

Australian coin expert Joel Kandiah told 7News he expects the Vegemite coins to be very popular.

“I think it will be very popular for the basis that it is a well-designed coin, people have an affinity with Vegemite (whether they love it or hate it!) and people will want to add another coloured coin to their collections,” he said.

He says it will also be very popular due to it being the last set to feature the Queen.

Mr Kandiah, who has a massive platform on TikTok dedicated to talking about coins, said he is a fan of the Vegemite dollar.

There will be options to choose from, if you are interested in getting a set that features the Vegemite toast coin.

For $33, people can get their hands on the 2023 Six-Coin Uncirculated Year Set.

This set includes the custom $1 coin and the standard 5 cent, 10 cent, 20 cent and $2 coins.

For $130, you can get the Proof set.

