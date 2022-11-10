Australians want gas price intervention

Live

Nearly nine in 10 Australians want the government to intervene in the gas market as prices get set to soar even higher across the next two years.

An Australia Institute study found that 86 per cent of people support export controls or a windfall profits tax after the federal budget forecasted a combined 50 per cent spike in the next two years in gas and electricity prices.

The study says 80 per cent of people support export controls and 71 per cent want a windfall profits tax, with just three per cent disagreeing with both measures.

“There is no gas supply crisis. Australia has a gas greed crisis. The gas industry is making enormous windfall profits, up to $40 billion this year alone, off the back of exporting 80% of Australian gas,” Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff said.

“While the gas industry laughs all the way to the bank, Australian households are paying eye-watering energy bills in the midst of a cost of living crisis.”

Mr Grudnoff said a windfall profits tax could grab $20 billion in revenue to spend on other cost of living measures.

The Greens have outlined such a plan, writing to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling for support on a coal and gas profits tax combined with a price cap could save Australian households $776 over two years on electricity bills

Under costings by the Parliamentary Budget Office commissioned by the Greens, the average household would save $776 by March 2024 under a plan to freeze electricity bills for two years at levels before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

This would be funded by a windfall tax on coal, oil, and gas companies recording mega profits.

Under the proposal, households in NSW would save the highest amount of money, putting $875 back into people’s pockets, with Victorian households slated to save $762, and those in Qld $567.

“Coal and gas corporations are driving up power bills and profiteering from people’s pain,” Mr Bandt said.

Mr Bandt said taxing energy corporations would raise an additional $25 billion in revenue.

During a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday, senior Treasury officials said they backed government intervention in energy markets to push prices down.

In a written submission, Treasury boss Steven Kennedy said energy price hikes were eroding real incomes, particularly for lower-income households, and diminishing the profits and viability of businesses.

On Wednesday night, RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said there was a chance the bank hadn’t incorporated enough of an energy price spike into its economic outlook as it looks to find the right mark for interest rates with inflation also soaring.

“On the other side of the coin, however, global supply chain pressures are easing quite quickly and that could turn out to be more of a dampening force than we are currently expecting,” she said.

– AAP