News National Oligarch sues over Ukraine sanctions
Live

Oligarch sues over Ukraine sanctions

Dmitry Mazepin
Belarusian-Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin has sued the federal government over sanctions brought against him during the Ukraine war. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Sanctions imposed on Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin in the wake of the Ukraine war have been challenged in an Australian court.

On Tuesday, Mr Mazepin launched Federal Court proceedings against the minister for foreign affairs claiming the sanctions were “legally unreasonable or seriously irrational”.

On April 7 this year, then foreign minister Marise Payne issued sanctions against 67 high profile businessmen and elites, including Mr Mazepin who was owner and CEO of Russian fertiliser company Uralchem.

According to the lawsuit, the Morrison government argued sanctions against Mr Mazepin were necessary because he engaged in activities of “economic or strategic importance to Russia” due to his role as CEO.

The 54-year-old, who was born in Minsk, Belarus, claims he stepped down as head of Uralchem on March 11 before the sanctions were issued.

He is the father of former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin, dumped this year by Haas who also severed ties with sponsor Uralchem due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

“There was no evidence or other material to justify the making of the decision, where the (Minister for Foreign Affairs) based the decision on the existence of a particular fact and that fact did not exist,” Mr Mazepin wrote in documents filed with the court.

Seeking to force current Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong to remove the sanctions, Mr Mazepin says he was not given any opportunity to provide details about his connections to Uralchem before the sanctions were imposed.

According to Uralchem’s website, the firm was established in 2007 and is now one of the biggest suppliers of fertiliser to Russian farmers.

Ms Wong is also being sued in the Federal Court by another Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov over the sanctions.

The sanctions against him as head of the country’s largest steel producer were revoked but immediately reimposed by Ms Wong in September.

AAP has contacted Ms Wong’s department for comment.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

art protest canberra
Warhol work sprayed in climate protest
boy snake manslaughter
Man charged over boy’s death after snake bite
Qantas aircraft fire
Qantas aircraft catches fire at Sydney Airport
Watch: Medibank data released, ADF inquiry, Recycling program collapses
Hackers release flood of Medibank customer information
‘Inaccuracies’: Pro-royal lobby group urges boycott of The Crown amid ‘explosive’ premiere